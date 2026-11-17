All 229 passengers and seven crew members on board were safely deplaned, with no injuries reported.

The incident occurred around 6.05 pm at Mangaluru International Airport on Monday.

A replacement aircraft was arranged and only 34 of the 229 passengers travelled on the relief flight, which departed Mangaluru at 12.10 am on Tuesday.

According to an IndiGo spokesperson, a technical issue was detected shortly before take-off on flight 6E 388 on November 16.

Following standard operating procedures, the pilots returned the aircraft to the parking bay for necessary checks.

The aircraft had not become airborne. Some local reports stated that sparks were noticed beneath the aircraft during the take-off roll and that one tyre burst, prompting the pilot to apply brakes and halt the aircraft on the runway.