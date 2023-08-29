Al-Qaeda Assam module: NIA chargesheets 2 terrorists

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against two active members of an Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group’s active module operating from Assam in a conspiracy to spread terror and violence in India.

The two accused, identified as Mohammed Akbar Ali alias Akbar Ali and Abul Kalam Azad, had conspired with the other accused to instigate and promote terrorist activities, as part of an active terror module of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), which is affiliated with the proscribed terrorist organisation, Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS).

They were engaged in strengthening the Al-Qaeda and ABT and grooming the youth to commit terror acts, mentioned the NIA in its investigations. Both Akbar Ali and Abul Kalam Azad were arrested on April 5 this year and have now been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the NIA, which had filed the original chargesheet against eight other accused in August last year.

Investigations have also revealed that the two accused were co-conspirators in organising meetings for expanding the activities of AQIS to various religious places in the neighbouring districts of Assam, said the NIA. "The radicalization and mobilisation of Muslims were being done under the active guidance of the module’s Bangladeshi handlers, namely Zakir alias Mehdi Hassan alias Aminul Islam, Mehboor Rahman alias Mehboob Alam alias Sultan," said the anti-terror agency.

The case was filed originally by the Assam Police on March 4 last year and taken over by the NIA on March 22 last year under relevant sections of IPC, UA(P) Act, Passports Act and Foreigners Act after the activities of the ABT module came to light.

As per the NIA, the module, operating in the Barpeta district of Assam, was led by a Bangladeshi national Saiful Islam alias Haroon Rashid alias Mohammed Suman. "Investigations revealed that Saiful was cleverly operating under the cover of an Arabic teacher at ‘Shaikhul Hind Mahmadul Hasan Jamiul Huda Islamic Academy’ (Dhakaliapara Madarsa) and Imam at the Dhakaliapara Masjid.

He was actively engaged in indoctrination and radicalisation of Muslims to join Jihadi outfits to work in modules (‘Ansars’ - sleeper cells) for building a base for Al-Qaeda and its various manifestations amd outfits in India," said the Central agency.

"A search is on for the Bangladeshi handlers of the module and other members involved in the promotion and perpetration of terrorism for Al-Qaeda and ABT in the country," it added.