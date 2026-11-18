Prakhar Jain, Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority and Chief Executive Officer of Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), said that the cyclone movement is being continuously monitored.

Appropriate instructions are being issued to the district administrations. He said 13 teams of NDRF, 11 teams of SDRF and local fire brigades were ready for emergency relief operations.

Due to the impact of Tapan, there will be very heavy rains in some places in coastal districts on Thursday and Friday. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places.

APSDMA has appealed to people in the coastal region not to leave their homes unless it is an emergency.

Farmers have been advised to take precautionary measures in agricultural work.