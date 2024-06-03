Akhilesh questions credibility of exit polls, says INDIA bloc will win maximum seats in UP

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the veracity of exit polls on Monday and claimed the agencies conducting them were only trying to create a conducive atmosphere in favour of the BJP.

At a press conference ahead of the Lok Sabha poll results on Tuesday, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the INDIA bloc's victory will be a victory for the country and its people.

"Our exit poll says that the INDIA bloc is winning the maximum number of seats in Uttar Pradesh. I have got an internal survey done that also shows good numbers for us," he said.

"We and you (media) were among the people to strengthen democracy. We have seen they (BJP) did not have people (in their rallies), their tents were empty...nothing was seen in their favour," Yadav said.

Questioning the exit polls, the SP chief alleged that many agencies that conducted the exit polls used to do work of booth management for the BJP.

"They (exit polls agencies) are making a 'mahaul' (conducive atmosphere) in the BJP's favour," he said.

"They (BJP) want to threaten the opposition. This has been their politics since the beginning... But this time, people are ready. Our youths and all sections of society are ready to protect the votes cast by them," Yadav said.

On the Election Commission revising polling percentages days after voting, Yadav said, "The Election Commission should reply to this. I hope EC will follow all the rules."

Urging the poll watchdog to make adequate security arrangements for agents of opposition parties, the SP chief claimed that when the BJP appears weak, it will try to threaten the agents as the administration is with the party.

"It might happen that they will slow counting or cut the power at night," he alleged.

"The elections are over. The exit polls are showing many things. The BJP is responsible for many things. They disturbed peace and brotherhood. They conspired to end the reservation. They increased crime against women. They made a record of wrong behaviour. They triggered inflation and unemployment. The poor become poorer," he added.

Yadav also blamed the BJP for paper leaks in Uttar Pradesh and also referred to atrocities on women in Hathras and Manipur. He alleging that historic corruption was done in the name of electoral bonds.

Sharpening his attack on the BJP, Yadav said, "Businesses were ruined by demonetisation. Small shopkeepers were made victims of recession by corrupt GST. BJP wanted to usurp farmers' land and to bring black laws for farmers. It did not give remunerative prices for crops and pushed the country into unemployment."

"Loans worth billions of rupees of the rich were waived but farmers had to commit suicide due to loans. Savings of the middle class were rendered useless by reducing interest rates and other charges.

"The BJP government brought a deadly vaccine without testing. This will have a direct impact on the health of the public and will also affect the health of the coming generations," Yadav added.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.