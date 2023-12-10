Akhilesh felicitates rat miners who saved 41 workers trapped inside Uttarkashi tunnel

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has honoured the team that saved 41 people trapped inside the tunnel at Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand.

He presented a cheque of Rs one lakh each to the miners who included Ankur Kumar, Monu Kumar, Naseem, Md. Irshad, Vakil Hasan, Zahoor Hasan, Firoz Qureshi, Md. Rashid, Naseeruddin Shah, Irshad, Jatin Kashyap, Saurabh Kashyap, Munna, and Devendra at a function here on Saturday.

Team leader Vakil Hasan said that he felt very happy when all 41 people were rescued.



Munna Qureshi said that his childhood dream was to meet Akhilesh Yadav, which was fulfilled.

Akhilesh Yadav congratulated those who have saved the lives of the 41 tunnel workers trapped in Uttarkashi.

"People who save lives are priceless, they are priceless people," he added.

He said: "Entire country should understand this message, when we work together then everything is right. We are not in the government, but have respected them. When the government has helped the survivors, it should also help the rescuers."