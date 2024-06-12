Akhilesh, Awadhesh Prasad resign from UP Assembly seats

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday formally forwarded his resignation from the Karhal Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh to Speaker Satish Mahana.

Akhilesh Yadav, who won the recent Lok Sabha elections from UP's Kannauj, also held the Karhal assembly seat.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Akhilesh secured his family's stronghold Kannauj by garnering 6,42,292 votes, surpassing the incumbent BJP MP Subrat Pathak by a margin exceeding 1 lakh votes.

Samajwadi Party MLA Awadhesh Prasad also tendered his resignation from the Assembly after being elected as a Lok Sabha MP from Faizabad.

In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party clinched 37 seats, while the BJP won 33 seats. The Congress won six seats, two seats went to the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), while the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and Apna Dal (Soneylal) bagged one seat each.