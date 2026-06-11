Akasa Air launches 'SkyCadet' programme to train next generation of pilots

Commenting on the launch, Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Akasa Air, said, "India's aviation industry is entering a phase of sustained long-term growth, and building a future-ready workforce will be critical to supporting this expansion responsibly. At Akasa Air, we have always believed that our people will be the cornerstone of our success. The Akasa SkyCadet Programme reflects our commitment to investing in talent from the grassroots level and creating structured pathways for aspiring pilots to build meaningful careers in aviation. Beyond technical capability, the programme is designed to instil a strong culture of safety, operational excellence, discipline, and service orientation - the values that define Akasa Air. As we continue to scale our operations, we are focused on nurturing skilled professionals who can grow with us and contribute to the future of Indian aviation."

The programme provides an integrated and progressive learning pathway through three distinct phases: Ground School: A comprehensive theoretical curriculum covering air regulations, navigation, meteorology, aircraft technical knowledge, and human performance to prepare cadets for DGCA examinations and subsequent flight training.

The second one is Commercial Pilot License (CPL) Flight Training: Structured dual and solo flying training focused on building operational proficiency through navigation, instrument, and cross-country flying in accordance with DGCA and ICAO standards.