Akali Dal declares candidates for 7 of 13 Lok Sabha seats

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), in its first list, on Saturday announced candidates for seven out of the 13 Lok Sabha seats.

Party leader and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said SAD chief Sukhbir Badal has announced a list of seven senior leaders as candidates for the parliamentary elections.



“Choosing the historic and pious occasion of ‘Khalsa Sirjana Divas’ as the most suited day to sound the poll bugle, he released the first list of candidates,” he wrote in a post on X.



As per the list, Daljit Singh Cheema will contest from Gurdaspur, while Prem Singh Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib.



Former Dera Bassi legislator N.K. Sharma has been fielded from Patiala, while former minister and BJP turncoat Anil Joshi will contest from Amritsar.



From Fatehgarh Sahib, the SAD has fielded Bikramjit Singh Khalsa, while Rajwinder Singh, grandson of Gurdev Singh Badal, will contest from Faridkot.

Iqbal Singh Jhoonda is the party candidate from Sangrur.



Punjab will go to the polls on June 1.

