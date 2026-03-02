Ajit Pawar's son shares video alleging VSR Ventures owner slept in pilot’s seat; demands arrest

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Saturday released the preliminary report on the plane crash and said the visibility at the time of the crash was below the required level.

It flagged fading marks on the runway and the presence of loose gravel on the runway surface at Baramati, as it recommended the regulator DGCA to ensure that stakeholders maintain safety standards at uncontrolled airfields.

Jay Pawar expressed disappointment over the AAIB's report.

"I read the preliminary report. I feel pain and am disappointed that the report was not detailed and complete. People of Maharashtra and the families who lost their loved ones in the accident should get transparent information about the plane crash and all the questions should be answered," he added.

The late NCP leader's younger son also demanded strict action against the entire fleet of VSR Ventures.

"DGCA grounded some aircraft of VSR on the basis of some loopholes. A possibility can not be ruled out that other aircraft also have similar loopholes," he said.

"If serious discrepancies are found in following the rules and SOPs, then instead of taking action against some aircraft, action should be taken against the entire fleet," he demanded.

The DGCA, while giving topmost preference to the safety of passengers, should think of halting the entire operations of VSR Ventures, he added.