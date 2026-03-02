Ajit Pawar's son shares video alleging VSR Ventures owner slept in pilot’s seat; demands arrest

He also demanded that all aircraft of VSR Ventures be grounded till the inquiry into his father's plane crash is completed.

VSR Ventures operated the Learjet 45 aircraft which crashed on January 28 with Ajit Pawar and four others on board at Baramati in Pune district.

Sharing the clip on a social media platform, Jay Pawar on Sunday stated, "We lost our father...this pain will stay with us for a lifetime. In this video, Rohit Singh, owner of VSR, is seen asleep in the chief pilot's seat during the flight. Such negligence while the aircraft is in the air is unacceptable. This is extremely serious and shocking."

He demanded that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) take immediate and strict action in the matter.