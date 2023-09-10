Ajit Pawar holds road show, pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

PUNE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held a road show and paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune on Sunday. Police teams were deployed in large numbers during the roadshow held by the Deputy Chief Minister.

Recently Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde amid the current protests in the state over the demand of reservation for the Maratha community in education and jobs.

Although the Maharashtra government issued an apology for the lathi charge on protestors in Jalna, the opposition has been pressurizing the government on the issue demanding Shinde's resignation.

"Lathicharge by police was not right... I am apologising on behalf of the Government. CM has said that the action will be taken against those who are responsible for it," said Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha Reservation was held recently to discuss the issue of the Maratha reservation and lathi charge on protestors. Both Shinde and deputy chief ministers- Pawar and Fadnavis were present at the meeting.