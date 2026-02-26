Ajit Pawar air crash: Rohit Pawar, his cousin approach Baramati police against VSR Ventures

The move comes a day after Rohit Pawar filed a similar complaint at the Marine Drive police station in Mumbai against VSR Ventures and its directors.

VSR Ventures operated the ill-fated Learjet-45 plane which crashed in Baramati in Pune district with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and four others on board.

Backed by a large number of supporters holding placards with the message demanding 'justice' for the late NCP leader, Rohit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar submitted a written complaint at the Baramati Taluka police station on Thursday morning.

"We believe an FIR should be registered against VSR Ventures. We are here to support Rohit Dada in this fight. Our demand is that Ajit dada should get justice and the investigation into the crash should be expedited," Yugendra Pawar told reporters.