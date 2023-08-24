Ajay Rai to take charge as UP Congress chief today

LUCKNOW: Former MLA Ajay Rai will take charge as Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee’s (UPCC) new president on Thursday.

According to party sources, the newly appointed president of the UP Congress will meet the party workers and office bearers of the UPCC at 12 noon today while assuming his office.

After assuming office, Ajay Rai will garland the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, and Rajiv Gandhi among other leaders, the sources said.

National Secretaries, senior Congress leaders, party office bearers and workers will also be present on the occasion.

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party is gearing up for major changes in the state Congress in which Ajay Rai’s appointment is seen as a major boost for the party workers. Earlier this month, Ajay Rai confirmed that Rahul Gandhi will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi.

Confirming Rahul Gandhi’s candidature, Rai said that the people of Amethi consider him as part of their family.