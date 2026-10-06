AISA president Neha Bora calls for unity among all anti-BJP forces

She called upon people from all sections of society to join a citizens' protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in New Delhi on October 10.

CPI(ML) Liberation national general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya called for the immediate removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. AISA is affiliated to the CPI(ML) Liberation.

Bora said the government has "effectively sealed" Jantar Mantar, the designated protest site in the national capital, without any official notice or order.

"The Election Commission, which should be the vanguard of democracy, misused its public office by being partisan towards a particular political party," she alleged at a press conference here.