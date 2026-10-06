AISA president Neha Bora calls for unity among all anti-BJP forces

KOLKATA: AISA president Neha Bora on Tuesday urged all political forces, besides INDIA bloc constituents, "that understand the urgency of the situation over deletion of names from the voter list during the SIR exercise" to unitedly take on the BJP-led government at the Centre.
She called upon people from all sections of society to join a citizens' protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in New Delhi on October 10.
CPI(ML) Liberation national general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya called for the immediate removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. AISA is affiliated to the CPI(ML) Liberation.
Bora said the government has "effectively sealed" Jantar Mantar, the designated protest site in the national capital, without any official notice or order.
"The Election Commission, which should be the vanguard of democracy, misused its public office by being partisan towards a particular political party," she alleged at a press conference here.
The AISA leader claimed the entire Delhi Police has been deployed to block all protests.
"Not only the INDIA bloc but also all political forces that understand the urgency of the situation, where a whole institution is working towards deleting the voting rights of people, must come together," she said.
Bora urged the civil society to join the protest called by the CJP in New Delhi on October 10.
"Gyanesh Kumar does not have the right to be in the CEC's seat for one more second," Bhattacharya, who was also present at the presser, said.
Stating that 13 crore names have so far been deleted during the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, Bora said the entire exercise must be scrapped.
"All governments elected after the SIR process are borne out of vote theft," she alleged.