AISA members claim Neha Bora picked up by police, released in Narela

She was released without her phone and bag, they said, adding that a team of lawyers was being sent to the police station to assist Bora.

Earlier, AISA members had claimed that the student leader was picked up by the Delhi Police in a private vehicle without an official number plate and taken to an unknown location. They also alleged that no woman police officer was present inside the vehicle when Bora was taken away, calling it a violation of procedure.

The allegations are baseless, a senior police officer said.

The officer claimed some protesters attacked police personnel on duty and bit them.

The developments came as AISA activists attempted to return to Jantar Mantar for the third consecutive day, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, and proceeded towards Jantar Mantar even as the area was fortified with heavy police barricading and security deployment.

The mobilisation began from Andhra Bhawan Circle on Ashoka Road, with protesters marching towards Jantar Mantar and raising slogans while attempting to reach the designated protest site amid a heavy police presence.

The protesters and security personnel clashed briefly as police tried to prevent them from crossing the barricades.

Visuals of the march showed Bora attempting to climb over a barricade as police officials tried to stop her.