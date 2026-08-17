AISA chief urges oppn parties to show solidarity with protesting students of Jharkhand, NALSAR

The students of NALSAR University of Law had opposed any proposal to invite the CJI as chief guest to the varsity's convocation.

In Jharkhand, students are protesting over the alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations under the banner of JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch.

The students and job aspirants have been agitating since July 25, demanding transparency in recruitment examinations, reforms in the functioning of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), cancellation of several examinations and an independent investigation by the CBI or a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.