AISA chief urges oppn parties to show solidarity with protesting students of Jharkhand, NALSAR

HYDERABAD: AISA president Neha Bora on Sunday urged the opposition parties to show solidarity with protesting students of Jharkhand and the city-based NALSAR University of Law.
The students of NALSAR University of Law had opposed any proposal to invite the CJI as chief guest to the varsity's convocation.
In Jharkhand, students are protesting over the alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations under the banner of JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch.
The students and job aspirants have been agitating since July 25, demanding transparency in recruitment examinations, reforms in the functioning of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), cancellation of several examinations and an independent investigation by the CBI or a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.
Bora said the job of the Members of the Parliament, is to raise the demands of the people and to amplify the voices that are coming from the ground.
"Their job is to raise in the Parliament what the streets in the country are already raising. And it is wonderful to see that the opposition parties, the parties of the INDIA bloc were doing this during the Jantar Mantar protests. But I would urge all of these political parties who came out in solidarity with us to also come out in solidarity with students of Jharkhand, students of NALSAR University of Law and English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU)," Bora told PTI Videos here.
A section of students of Hyderabad-based NALSAR University of Law had in July this year written to the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and professors of the institution, objecting to inviting CJI Surya Kant to the institution's convocation this year.
A clash broke out between ABVP and NSUI members at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus here on August 14 resulting in injuries to at least seven students and registration of cases.
Bora, who was on a hunger strike for 23 days along with activist Sonam Wangchuk in Delhi during the student protest over the NEET paper leaks at Jantar Mantar said the protest was about the alleged rot in the education system and that they appealed to the consciousness of the people of the country through the hunger strike.
"It exposed the system that had been failing the young people of the country for years and years. It was not just about paper leak, it was about huge crisis of unemployment...people had enough and they wanted things to change," she said.
The protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar started on June 20 and culminated after 36 days on July 25 following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union education minister.