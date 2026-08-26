AISA backs CJP's Sep 5 Delhi march; seeks withdrawal of FIRs, probe into pellet firing

The issues that have prompted the youth mobilisation remain unresolved, with cases still pending against students despite the government's earlier commitment to withdraw them, AISA president Neha Bora told PTI on Wednesday.

"The government must fully withdraw all cases. There should be an inquiry into the firing of pellets and bullets, and the government must be fully prepared to take accountability for the same," the Left-wing student leader said.

"From AISA, we are seeing that this is a matter which still remains unresolved. The government itself had committed to withdrawing the cases, but still this is a major issue where students who protested against the government have cases against them," she said.

The Abhijeet Dipke-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced that it would resume peaceful mobilisation, after a month-long pause following negotiations with the Centre.