Air quality likely to worsen; GRAP Stage 2 enforced in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management sub-committee on Saturday decided to invoke the 11-point action plan as per Stage-II of revised GRAP in the entire National Capital Region.

As per a government release issued by the Ministry of Environment, under GRAP-2 restrictions in Delhi NCR, there will be a ban on the use of coal and wood-fired stoves, the frequency of CNG and electric buses will be increased, regular cleaning of roads and a sprinkling of water on them to be done, traffic police personnel to ensure there are no traffic jams so that pollution can be controlled.

Today, Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 248 as per the daily AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As per the dynamic model and forecasts for weather/ meteorological conditions and air quality made available by IMD/IITM, there is a likelihood of the average AQI of Delhi dipping to the 'Very Poor' category (DELHI AQI- 3O1-4OO) on October 23 and 24, 2023 owing to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions, the statement said.

Accordingly, the Sub-Committee for operationalization of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) met today to take stock of the air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR, it added.

The statement further said that agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP including Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR States and DPCC have been addressed to ensure successful and strict implementation of actions under Stage-II of GRAP in addition to actions under Stage-I of GRAP during this period.

The sub-committee also urged citizens to adhere to the Citizen Charter under GRAP and assist in the effective implementation of the GRAP measures aimed towards sustaining and improving the air quality in the region.

"People should use public transport and minimize the use of personal vehicles, use technology, and take less congested routes even if slightly longer, and regularly replace air filters at recommended intervals in their automobiles. Avoid dust-generating construction activities during the months from October to January. Avoid open burning of solid waste and biomass," the statement mentioned.

Further, an 11-point action plan as per Stage-I of GRAP is applicable with immediate effect in the entire NCR, in addition to all Stage-I actions of GRAP already in force. This 11-point action plan includes steps to be implemented/ ensured by various agencies including Pollution Control Boards of NCR States and DPCC, it added.

"Carry out mechanical/ vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling of the identified roads on a daily basis. Ensure water sprinkling along with the use of dust suppressants (at least every alternate day, during non-peak hours) on roads to arrest road dust, especially at hotspots, heavy traffic corridors, vulnerable areas and proper disposal of dust collected in designated sites/landfills. Intensify inspections for strict enforcement of dust control measures at C&D sites," the statement read.

The statement further urged the authorities to ensure focussed and targeted action for abatement of air pollution in all identified hotspots in NCR and intensify remedial measures for the predominant sector(s) contributing to adverse air quality in each of such hotspots.

"Ensure uninterrupted power supply to discourage the use of alternate power Generating sets/ equipment (DG sets etc.). Strictly implement the schedule for regulated operations of DG sets across all sectors in the NCR including Industrial, Commercial, Residential buildings and offices etc. in accordance with Direction No. 76 dated 29.09.2023," it stated. The administration has also been directed to ensure synchronizing traffic movements and deploy adequate personnel at intersections/traffic congestion points for a smooth flow of traffic.

"Alert in newspapers/TV/radio to advise people about air pollution levels and Do's and Don'ts for minimizing polluting activities. Enhance Parking fees to discourage private transport. Augment CNG/ electric bus and metro services by inducting additional fleet and increasing the frequency of service," the statement mentioned.

Further, Resident Welfare Associations are advised to provide electric heaters to security staff to avoid open Bio-Mass and MSW burning during winter. The Commission will review the air quality scenario on a regular basis in the coming days, the statement added.