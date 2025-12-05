Air pollution can heighten anxiety and trigger panic-like symptoms: Doctors

NEW DELHI: Amid continuing poor air quality in the national capital, doctors on Friday noted that air pollution can not only harm your lungs or lead to cardiac illness but can also heighten anxiety and trigger panic-like symptoms.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 323 at 8 am on Friday morning, keeping the city in the “very poor” category, as residents woke up to a thick layer of haze.

“Pollution also affects mental health. When pollution increases, air quality deteriorates, leading to a lack of oxygen. The body does not receive the required amount of oxygen, which affects the brain,” Dr. Nand Kumar, Professor, Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, told IANS.

“The brain needs oxygen to function properly, and a lack of oxygen impairs its function, leading to emotional disconnection. Therefore, air pollution also impacts mental health,” Kumar explained.

Air pollution no longer remains an environmental or seasonal concern but a direct and ongoing threat to human life, especially for children, pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals with chronic heart and lung conditions.

This can be severely concerning among people already suffering from chronic psychiatric conditions.

It is because air pollution, especially the dense smog commonly seen during early winter, can significantly influence mental well-being.

“Individuals with pre-existing mood disorders or those sensitive to seasonal changes are particularly vulnerable. Poor air quality can trigger respiratory discomfort, abnormal breathing patterns, and a sense of breathlessness, all of which can heighten anxiety and panic-like symptoms,” Dr Astik Joshi, Child, adolescent, and forensic psychiatrist, at a city-based hospital, told IANS.

Joshi added that in some people, prolonged exposure to smog may also be linked with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a winter-specific mood disturbance marked by low energy, irritability, and depressive symptoms.

Meanwhile, more than 80 Padma awardee doctors from across the country on Thursday issued an unprecedented joint national advisory warning that India’s air pollution crisis has escalated into a “direct and ongoing threat to human life”, with its health impacts now reaching unmanageable levels.

Citing 2025 data, the doctors said India records nearly 1.7 million air-pollution-related deaths annually. Over one-third of respiratory deaths are linked to poor air quality, while as much as 40 per cent of stroke-related mortality is attributed to pollution exposure.

PM2.5 levels in North India often reach 20-40 times the WHO safe limit, they said, adding that almost 70 per cent of Indians are now breathing unsafe air. Toxic air is also linked to nearly four lakh child deaths each year.

Long-term exposure to PM2.5 is associated with chromosomal breakages, telomere shortening, and genetic instability, which raises the risk of cancer, metabolic disorders, and lifelong health impairment, including a significant worsening of diabetes outcomes.

To reduce the impact, it is recommended to monitor AQI levels, use masks when outdoors, rely on air purifiers at home, maintain good ventilation, and avoid early morning or late evening outdoor activities when pollution peaks.

“Regular exercise indoors, a nutrient-rich diet, and seeking timely psychiatric support can also help prevent the mental health burden associated with rising pollution levels,” Joshi said.