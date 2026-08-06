Air India's Phuket flight faced turbulence for 5 minutes; crew suffered spinal, neck injuries

At least 17 people, including 4 cabin crew members, suffered injuries due to the mid-air turbulence and the aircraft suddenly lost 300 feet in altitude.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing the incident.

At a briefing in the national capital on Wednesday, Naidu said the aircraft experienced mid-air turbulence for five minutes. There was turbulence for four to five minutes, he added.

"The plane had to travel for one more hour and even through that hour, the crew members provided all the assistance required. It was very brave... I would like to thank them for the bravery they have shown," he said.