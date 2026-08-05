Air India Phuket-Delhi flight suddenly loses 300 ft altitude in mid-air turbulence; 17 suffer injuries

The narrow-body A320 neo aircraft, operating flight AI2379 from Phuket, landed safely at Delhi airport at 11.07 am. There were 137 passengers and eight crew members on board, an Air India spokesperson said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing the incident.

The plane's Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder have been secured for a detailed examination.

"Air India A320 aircraft VT-EXO operating flight AI2379 (Phuket-Delhi) experienced loss of approximately 300 feet in altitude during the flight.

"Pilot In Command reported a severe injury to one cabin crew member, injury to another and minor injuries to a few passengers due to a sudden loss of approximately 300 feet altitude," a senior DGCA official told PTI.