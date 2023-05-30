Air India passenger assaults crew member on flight

NEW DELHI: A passenger exhibited disruptive behaviour during an Air India flight, engaging in unruly conduct and verbally abusing the crew members while physically assaulting one of them, said Air India spokesperson on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on May 29.

In a statement issued by Air India, the airline said that a passenger on their flight AI882 on May 29 behaved in an unruly manner.

"The said passenger verbally abused the crew members and then went on to physically assault one of them on board. On landing at Delhi airport, the passenger continued with the unprovoked, aggressive behaviour," said the spokesperson.



"He was handed over to the security personnel. We have also reported the incident to the regulator," the spokesperson added.

