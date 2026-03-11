Air India, its subsidiary to operate 58 flights to and from West Asia

Amid the escalating conflict in the region involving the US, Israel and Iran, airlines are operating services in a calibrated manner as there are airspace restrictions and closures.

The two carriers will continue to operate their respective scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat on March 11, Air India said in a statement on Tuesday.

While Air India will operate eight flights to and from Jeddah, Air India Express will be operating 14 scheduled flights to and from Muscat, it stated.