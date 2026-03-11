Air India initiates fare hike, domestic flights to see Rs 399 increase

CHENNAI: Air India has announced a sharp increase in airfares for both domestic and international flights following a steep rise in aviation fuel prices triggered by the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.
According to a statement issued by the airline, the revised fares will come into effect from March 12 and will be implemented in three phases.
In the first phase, starting early Thursday morning, passenger fares for all domestic flights and flights to SAARC countries will be increased by Rs 399.
Flights to West Asian countries will see a fare hike of about Rs 920 and fares for flights to Southeast Asian countries will increase by around Rs 1,840. Ticket prices for flights to African countries will rise by Rs 2,760.
Air India has also announced that flights operating between India and Singapore, which previously did not have a fuel surcharge, will now include an aviation fuel charge.
In the second phase, beginning early morning on March 18, fare increases will be implemented for flights to Europe, North America and Australia.
According to the announcement, fares to European destinations will increase by Rs 2,300, while services to North America and Australia will surge by around Rs 4,594.
The third phase of the fare revision, which will apply to flights operating to Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea, will be announced at a later date.
With Air India taking the lead in raising fares, other airlines are also expected to increase fares. The development has left many passengers concerned about a significant rise in air travel costs in the coming weeks.