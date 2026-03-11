Air India initiates fare hike, domestic flights to see Rs 399 increase

According to a statement issued by the airline, the revised fares will come into effect from March 12 and will be implemented in three phases.



In the first phase, starting early Thursday morning, passenger fares for all domestic flights and flights to SAARC countries will be increased by Rs 399.



Flights to West Asian countries will see a fare hike of about Rs 920 and fares for flights to Southeast Asian countries will increase by around Rs 1,840. Ticket prices for flights to African countries will rise by Rs 2,760.