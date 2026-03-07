Air India, IndiGo plan special Gulf flights to bring back stranded passengers

Flight operations between India and several Middle Eastern destinations had been severely affected after multiple countries in West Asia temporarily closed their airspace due to the conflict between Iran and Israel. The closures triggered widespread cancellations and left thousands of travellers stranded across the Gulf region.

With some airspaces gradually reopening, airports in cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi have partially resumed operations, allowing airlines to restart a limited number of flights aimed primarily at evacuating stranded passengers and maintaining essential connectivity.