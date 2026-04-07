Air India Group hikes fares again; tickets cost Rs 299 to Rs 23,240 more

Domestic fares revised with cap in place

For domestic flights, the airline has imposed a fuel surcharge ranging from Rs 299 to Rs 899 per passenger, per sector, based on distance.

Passengers travelling up to 500 km will pay an additional Rs 299, while those flying between 501 km and 1,000 km will see a hike of Rs 399. For distances between 1,001 km and 1,500 km, fares have gone up by Rs 549. Tickets for routes between 1,501 km and 2,000 km have increased by Rs 749, while flights covering over 2,000 km will cost Rs 899 more.

The airline said the revision follows the Centre’s decision to cap domestic ATF price hikes at 25 per cent, and added that it has moved from a flat surcharge to a distance-based system.