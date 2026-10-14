Air India Frankfurt-Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur after hijack alert, resumes journey after checks

Flight AI2030, operated by a Boeing 787-9 aircraft carrying around 293 passengers and 13 crew members, landed at Jaipur International Airport at about 9:35 am and was moved to an isolation bay for security inspections, the sources said.

"The passengers were brought to the terminal building. After some time, clearance was given to the flight, following which boarding of the passengers began in the same plane. The flight then departed for Delhi," the airport sources said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Malviya Nagar, Shiv Dayal told PTI that airport authorities had informed police about the emergency landing of the flight, following the threat alert.

Police sources said security personnel checked the aircraft in the isolation bay.

"The flight landed at around 9.35 am. The aircraft was taken to the isolation bay within ten minutes for checking," the sources said.