Air India Express to rebrand its aircraft to give it premium avatar

NEW DELHI: Air India Express, a budget carrier of Tata Group, will soon come out with a new logo and livery while retaining its tail art culture, an official said. Recently, Tata Group’s Air India unveiled its new logo and livery.

“Future Brand, the company that designed Air India’s new logo, is involved in the rebranding of Air India Express. We have a unique identity when it comes to tail art that beautifully displays India’s art and culture. Under the rebranding, the tail art will be retained but in a new way,” said an official of Air India Express. The official added that different tail designs for every plane make Air India Express different from Air India, which has a similar tail design across the fleet.

The rebranding will be done in a phased manner to ensure smooth operations. In the next two months, the airline will launch its first plane with a new logo and livery. “At present, we can’t disclose much regarding the font, colour, or tail art as it is under process. We are budget carriers and have economy class only, so there won’t be any colour scheme like we have seen on Air India,” he added.

“We never had a mascot, and we won’t be having it while rebranding. But definitely, we will be adding more tail arts depicting various arts and cultures of the country,” he said. In November 2022, AirAsia India was fully acquired and made a subsidiary of Air India. Since March 2023, Air India Express and AirAsia India have moved to a single, unified reservations system and website and adopted common social media and customer support channels.

Air India Express, which has 28 Airbuses from Air Asia and 26 Boeing 737 aircraft, will add 23 new Boeing 737 Max by March-end. Meanwhile, Air India Express is planning to sign a code-sharing agreement with Air India as part of its strategy to merge with the airline. Moreover, Air India Express will withdraw from all routes requiring business-class capacity. In return, Air India will focus on trunk routes where there is a demand for business seats.