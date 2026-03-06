Air India express to launch late-night Bengaluru–Mangaluru flight from March 10

CHENNAI: Air India Express will introduce a late-night daily flight service between Bengaluru and Mangaluru starting March 10, according to Mangaluru International Airport officials.
The new service, Flight IX 5971, will depart from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 9.25 pm and arrive in Mangaluru at 10.40 pm.
The return service, Flight IX 5972, will depart Mangaluru at 11.10 pm and reach Kempegowda International Airport at 12.20 am.
Fares for the innagural flight from Bengaluru-Mangaluru cost between Rs 2,597 to Rs 3,624 as seen on the airline's website.