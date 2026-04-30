Air India Express resumes Qatar, Bahrain flights; expands Gulf services from April 30

Aviation industry under pressure

Meanwhile, Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet have told the Centre that the aviation sector is under severe financial stress and risks curtailing operations without relief measures.

The turmoil in West Asia has driven up oil prices and forced airlines to take longer routes due to airspace restrictions, increasing operating costs, especially in international sectors. Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) accounts for about 40 per cent of an airline’s operating expenses.

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) has urged the civil aviation ministry to rationalise ATF pricing and extend a uniform fuel pricing mechanism for both domestic and international operations. Airlines have also sought a temporary cut in the 11 per cent excise duty on ATF.

While the government capped the recent increase in ATF prices for domestic flights at Rs 15 per litre, international operations saw a sharper rise of Rs 73 per litre, further straining carriers. The FIA warned that without intervention, the industry risks scaling down or halting operations.

(With PTI, ANI, IANS inputs)