Air India Express resumes Qatar, Bahrain flights; expands Gulf services from April 30

CHENNAI: Air India Express has announced the reinstatement of operations to Qatar and Bahrain, along with additional flights to the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia, effective April 30, 2026.
The resumption of full-scale operations at Doha’s Hamad International Airport comes nearly two months after regional disruptions triggered by the US-Israel strikes on Iran and retaliatory attacks. In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Doha said Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo plan to resume services between Doha and various Indian cities from May 1.
Air India Express said flights are operating from a mix of major metros and regional gateways, including Amritsar, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kannur, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram and Varanasi.
As part of the revised schedule, Air India Express will continue services to key Gulf destinations such as Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah in the UAE, Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, and Muscat in Oman.
The reinstatement of Qatar and Bahrain routes restores connectivity on established sectors linking multiple Indian cities with the Gulf region. The expanded operations are expected to improve travel options for business and leisure passengers, as well as the large Indian diaspora in West Asia.
The Tata Group-backed airline currently operates over 500 daily flights connecting 45 domestic and 17 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia, with a fleet of more than 100 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft.
Qatari airspace had remained largely closed to commercial traffic for nearly two months, with Hamad International Airport operating limited emergency and evacuation flights since early March. The recent two-week ceasefire in the region, announced in mid-April and recently extended by US Presiden President Trump, has allowed a gradual resumption of international air services.
The announcement is expected to ease travel for Indian expatriates, particularly on high-demand routes between South India and the Gulf, by improving seat availability and connectivity.
UAE – Dubai: Kannur, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Tiruchirappalli
UAE – Abu Dhabi: Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai
UAE – Ras Al Khaimah: Kochi, Kozhikode
UAE – Sharjah: Amritsar, Jaipur, Kannur, Kozhikode, Varanasi
UAE – Al Ain: Kozhikode
Oman – Muscat: Delhi, Kannur, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram
Saudi Arabia – Jeddah: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kozhikode, Mangaluru
Saudi Arabia – Riyadh: Kannur, Kochi
Saudi Arabia – Dammam: Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru
Bahrain – Bahrain: Kannur, Kozhikode
Qatar – Doha: Kochi, Kozhikode
Kuwait – Kuwait: —
Aviation industry under pressure
Meanwhile, Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet have told the Centre that the aviation sector is under severe financial stress and risks curtailing operations without relief measures.
The turmoil in West Asia has driven up oil prices and forced airlines to take longer routes due to airspace restrictions, increasing operating costs, especially in international sectors. Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) accounts for about 40 per cent of an airline’s operating expenses.
The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) has urged the civil aviation ministry to rationalise ATF pricing and extend a uniform fuel pricing mechanism for both domestic and international operations. Airlines have also sought a temporary cut in the 11 per cent excise duty on ATF.
While the government capped the recent increase in ATF prices for domestic flights at Rs 15 per litre, international operations saw a sharper rise of Rs 73 per litre, further straining carriers. The FIA warned that without intervention, the industry risks scaling down or halting operations.
(With PTI, ANI, IANS inputs)