Air India A320 lost all 3 hydraulic systems at 36,000 feet; AAIB recommends action against pilot failing dope test

The report did not establish that the pilot-in-command's drug abuse contributed to the hydraulic failure or the altitude upset. AAIB said its investigation into the technical and other aspects of the accident remains underway.

With no adverse weather reported at the time, investigators are examining the aircraft's hydraulic-system failure and other factors.

The 10-page report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said the aircraft suffered the near-simultaneous loss of its green, blue and yellow hydraulic systems. The hydraulic systems recovered within seconds and the flight continued to Delhi, where it landed safely. But the incident caused extensive damage inside the cabin, including cracked ceiling panels, dislodged overhead bins, broken handrails and damage to a crew seat and emergency-exit handle.

The report disclosed that the pilot-in-command tested non-negative for a psychoactive substance in a confirmatory test conducted after the flight.

The co-pilot tested negative. AAIB recommended that the aviation regulator take appropriate action to prevent the abuse of psychoactive substances.

"The confirmation of use of psycho-active substance is a serious concern and AAIB recommends appropriate actions by DGCA on priority."

Flight AI 2379, operated by an Airbus A320-251N registered VT-EXO, departed Phuket International Airport at 01:41 UTC (07.11 IST) on August 4 with 137 passengers, including three infants, six cabin crew and two pilots.