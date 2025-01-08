Aiming to produce 5 mn tons of Green Hydrogen by 2030: PM Modi

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said as part of National Green Hydrogen Mission, the country is aiming to produce 5 million tons of green hydrogen by 2030.

After virtually laying the foundation stone and launching projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore here, Modi said two green hydrogen hubs will be set up in the country out of which one will come up here.

"The country launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission in 2023. Our aim is to make 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen production (annually) by 2030. As a first step, two green hydrogen hubs will be set up, out of which one is in Visakhapatnam," he said.

He further said as part of "Swarnandhra Pradesh", by 2047, Andhra Pradesh is aiming to become approximately a USD 2.5 trillion economy and the Center will work with the southern state in realizing that vision.

Describing the state as a "land of possibilities and opportunities", Modi said the time has come for it to become a centre of new futuristic technologies.

Earlier, the PM virtually laid the foundation stone and launched a number of projects, including a green hydrogen hub in Anakapalli.

Among others he laid the foundation stone for a railway zone here and dedicated to the nation various projects in the rail and road sectors.

The green hydrogen hub coming up in Anakapalli district, near here, is a joint green energy ecosystem initiative between NTPC Green Energy Ltd and the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP).

Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for Krishnapatnam industrial hub, a Rs 1,518 crore project coming up on a 2,500-acre land parcel in the first phase. It is expected to generate employment opportunities for 50,000 people.

Foundation stone was also laid for a Rs 1,877 crore bulk drug park in Nakkapalli. Entailing an investment of Rs 11,542 crore, the drug park coming up on 2,002 acres of land is expected to provide jobs for 54,000 people.

AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan were also present at the event. Earlier, the three leaders took out a grand road show upon Modi's arrival in this city.

People gathered in large numbers, showered flowers on the leaders as they travelled atop an open vehicle, waving back at the public.

The entire stretch was decked up with the party flags of TDP, BJP, and Janasena.

Starting from Sampath Vinayak temple in the port city, the roadshow reached Andhra University’s engineering college ground, where a public meeting has been scheduled.

This was Modi's first visit to the state after he assumed the office of the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term in 2024. The NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh consisting of TDP, BJP and Janasena played a key role in forming the union government.