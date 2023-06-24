Aim to defeat BJP in next LS polls: Hanumantha Rao on Oppn meet

HYDERABAD: V Hanumantha Rao, Senior Congress leader, on Saturday said that the aim of the mega opposition meeting attended by at least 15 political parties in Patna a day earlier was to "unitedly defeat" the BJP government in the next Lok Sabha elections.

"The opposition meeting was held to unitedly defeat the PM Modi-led government. It is a good move. I want to congratulate Nitish Kumar Ji for convening this meeting. He (Nitish) has taken the right decision," he told ANI.

Accusing the BJP of "dictating" to other states, the Congress leader said, "The meeting was held against the National Democratic Alliance government's anti-people policies. To save the democracy. They (BJP) have not done any development in the country". He expressed hope that more opposition parties will come forward when the next meeting will be held in Shimla.

"The aim of removing the PM-led government at the Centre will be continued at the next meeting in Shimla under the leadership of party President Mallikarjun Kharge," ex-MP said.

Seeking to put up a common front to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, senior leaders from opposition parties met in Patna on Friday to deliberate a roadmap but fissures emerged as Aam Aadmi Party said that Congress' refusal to act as a "team player" on the Delhi ordinance issue, "would make it very difficult" for it is a part of any alliance that includes the party.

The mega event was attended by Chief Ministers of several opposition-ruled states including Mamata Banerjee and some other prominent leaders from parties opposed to the BJP.

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar, who had convened the meeting of opposition leaders, said at the joint press conference that opposition parties decided to fight the elections together.

"It was a good meeting where it has been decided to fight the elections together. Another meeting will be held soon," Kumar said after the meeting.

BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani took a swipe at the Opposition, saying that Congress has admitted that they cannot defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray were among leaders who attended the meeting



