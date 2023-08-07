AIIMS fire: No casualties, efforts to bring back normalcy in services underway

NEW DELHI: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi on Monday informed that no casualties or injury to any person has been reported and efforts to bring back normalcy in medical services is underway after a fire broke out in the endoscopy room.

“31 Patients of AB-2 ward were shifted to ICU and AB-7 Ward. 70 Patients were also shifted from Emergency area to other facilities/areas. No causalities /injuries were reported and later confirmed with the security control room. All the efforts are being made to bring back normalcy in medical services at the earliest”, said a statement issued by the Medical Superintendent, AIIMS.

According to the statement, a fire broke out in the endoscopy room at around 11.35 am today.

“Security and Fire Control Room were informed. Fire-fighting team was alerted after confirmation of the site of fire-outbreak. Visible fire and dense smoke were observed emerging out of the second floor”, the statement mentioned.

It added that Delhi Fire Services were also intimated by Security Control Room and simultaneously from Control Room, AIIMS.

The statement further said that the fire was controlled immediately by AIIMS Fire services.