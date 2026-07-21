AIIMS docs seek Prez inquiry into events at Jantar Mantar, Wangchuk's hospitalisation

The RDA also raised concerns over reports that activist Sonam Wangchuk was not allowed to leave Safdarjung Hospital despite seeking a Leave Against Medical Advice (LAMA), saying that such claims, if accurate, raised questions about patients' autonomy and rights.

In a representation to President Droupadi Murmu on July 20, the association said, "Reports indicating the use of lathi charge, tear gas, and physical force against a large number of peaceful protesters, including students, doctors and young citizens, are deeply unsettling."