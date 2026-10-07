Aid for drought-hit Maharashtra farmers before Diwali: Minister

After a drought review meeting on Tuesday, Bawankule told reporters that the government was examining the panchnamas to ensure that crop losses were accurately assessed.

"Forty-five per cent of crop loss panchnamas have been completed. The remaining work should be expedited," he said.

The meeting reviewed water storage, crop losses and the measures that could be taken to provide assistance to farmers before Diwali, the minister informed.

It was also decided to issue a Government Resolution (GR) barring the use of potable or treated drinking water for construction activities, he said.

"The government has also prohibited the use of potable or treated drinking water for construction. Only treated water from sewage treatment plants will be permitted for construction activities," he added.

The meeting also discussed action against banks and private financiers allegedly harassing farmers for repayment of loans during the drought situation.