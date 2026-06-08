AICC secretary Suraj Hegde dies

BENGALURU: AICC secretary and Karnataka government's Guarantee Committee vice chairman Suraj Hegde died late last night here, party sources said on Monday.
He was aged about 55 years and died at a private hospital due to cardiac arrest, sources said.
Hegde, who was the former in-charge of the Indian Youth Congress, was the grandson of former Chief Minister Devaraj Urs.
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar condoled the death of Hegde.
"I am deeply shocked to learn of the sudden demise of my dear colleague Suraj Hegde, who served as AICC functionary, KPCC Vice-President, and Vice-Chairman of the State Guarantee Committee," Shivakumar posted on 'X'.
His contribution to strengthening the Congress party through organisational acumen and public concern was unparalleled, he said, adding, "Today, we have lost an active leader who always maintained an excellent rapport with party workers."
Top Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said he was deeply saddened by the passing of Hegde.
"As AICC Secretary and Former In-charge of the Indian Youth Congress, he worked with a deep belief in the party's ideals. The Youth Congress was not just an assignment for him. He mentored young Indians who today carry forward the Congress's commitment to justice and democracy," he said in a post on 'X'.
"His demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress family. My condolences to his family, his colleagues, and every Congress karyakarta whose life he touched," Gandhi added.
AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Hegde, as he recalled the departed as "a young and promising leader who served the party with dedication as an AICC Secretary."
"Suraj was very close to my family, and I have known him since his teenage years. Watching him grow into a committed leader, deeply devoted to the organisation was truly heartening. He made immense contributions to the Youth Congress, while carrying forward the rich legacy and values of Devaraj Urs with sincerity and commitment," Kharge posted on 'X'.
State Congress president BK Hariprasad said Hegde dedicated his entire life to the upliftment of backward communities, Dalits, and other marginalised sections of society. In the truest sense, he was a genuine heir to the legacy of equality and social justice championed by Devaraj Urs.
"Always committed to public service. He played a significant role in ensuring that the guarantee schemes reached the people," he said in a social media post, terming Hegde's death as a big loss to the state and the Congress party.
Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted, "The passing away of Suraj Hegde ji is a great loss to all of us in the Congress family. He worked tirelessly to strengthen the organisation and mentor young leaders. We will all remember him with affection, respect and gratitude."
Former CM Siddaramaiah, AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, several Karnataka ministers and Congress leaders both at state and national level have also condoled the death of Hegde.