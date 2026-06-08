AICC secretary Suraj Hegde dies

He was aged about 55 years and died at a private hospital due to cardiac arrest, sources said.

Hegde, who was the former in-charge of the Indian Youth Congress, was the grandson of former Chief Minister Devaraj Urs.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar condoled the death of Hegde.

"I am deeply shocked to learn of the sudden demise of my dear colleague Suraj Hegde, who served as AICC functionary, KPCC Vice-President, and Vice-Chairman of the State Guarantee Committee," Shivakumar posted on 'X'.