AIADMK under Shah’s grasp, alleges CPM

Karat also criticised campaigns such as “Ghar Vapsi”, questioning whether such initiatives genuinely addressed caste inequalities. She said such efforts reinforced entrenched hierarchies rather than dismantling them.

Calling for a united response, she urged voters to defeat the BJP, the RSS and their allies in every constituency. She emphasised the need to strengthen Left parties, particularly the CPM, to counter what she described as communal politics and economic policies affecting working people.

She said the Left would work with all secular parties in Tamil Nadu to build a broad alliance to defeat the BJP. Expressing confidence ahead of the elections, Karat said Tamil Nadu would remain a bastion of secularism and that a strong Left presence was essential to upholding democracy, social justice, and constitutional values.