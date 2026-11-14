AI tools, Google Search help reunite 45-year-old woman with family in Maharashtra

order from a Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai's Kurla, issued at the request of the Colaba police and a probation officer at the Government Women's Beggars' Home in Chembur, an official release said.

Efforts to locate her family gathered pace after Kisan Choure, trustee of Jeevan Aanand Sanstha, and his team held regular conversations with Shaikh to get clues about her background. Using digital tools such as Google Search and ChatGPT, the team identified her native place and contacted her relatives with the help of the Nirbhaya police squad in Parbhani, the release said.