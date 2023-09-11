AI flight to San Francisco diverted to Anchorage after technical snag

NEW DELHI: An Air India flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco was diverted to Anchorage in Alaska due to technical snag, an official said.

Following the resolution of a technical issue, flight AI 175 departed and touched down in San Francisco at around 10 a.m. (IST) on Monday, according to an Air India official.

The B777 aircraft encountered the technical problem while enroute to San Francisco, necessitating a diversion to Anchorage, Alaska.

With over 280 passengers on board, the flight ultimately reached its destination, albeit with a delay of roughly four hours. Typically, the Bengaluru to San Francisco route covers a duration of approximately 16 hours.

"AI 175 operating from Bengaluru to San Francisco was briefly diverted to Anchorage in Alaska due to a technical reason. All passengers were well looked after, and the flight thereafter continued to its destination San Francisco, where it landed safely. Air India regrets any inconvenience that the delay may have caused," said the spokesperson.