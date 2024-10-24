Fly from Chennai to Bengaluru for just Rs 1,600 as AI Express announces flash sale ahead of Deepavali

CHENNAI: On account of the Deepavali festival, Air India Express has announced a flash sale, offering discounted travel fares on select domestic routes, including the busy Chennai-Bengaluru.

The flash sale, during which tickets would be available for highly discounted price of Rs 1,606 (and even Rs 1,456 if booked directly on the airline website), is applicable for people planning to travel between November 1 and December 10.

According to the Tata Group airline, special fare discounts are available for some of the routes, including Chennai-Bengaluru, Kochi-Bengaluru, Guwahati-Agartala, and Vijayawada-Hyderabad.

Passengers booking tickets on these routes before October 27 will get a discounted fare of Rs 1,606. Also, those who book through the Air India website www.airindiaexpress.com will have to pay only Rs 1,456.

Each passenger is allowed to carry only three kg of baggage. To carry additional baggage of up to 15 kg, passengers will need to pay an extra fee of Rs 1,000.