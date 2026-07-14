Ahmedabad blasts: HC cites scale of terror, conspiracy to uphold death penalty for 38 IM operatives

"The manner in which the bomb blasts were executed speaks volumes about the mindset and the remorseless act of taking away the lives of innocent people," the high court observed.

It also noted that some of the convicts had criminal antecedents and none showed remorse. Disciplinary action had been taken against them during their incarceration, and there was nothing on record to justify taking a lenient view while sentencing them, the HC said.

While upholding the life sentences of the remaining 11 convicts, the bench said the prosecution had established their participation in terror training camps and their involvement in procuring scooters, plastic containers, and clocks used in the conspiracy, besides arranging shelter for the other accused.

"Having perused the entire evidence on record, the court is of the view that the reasonings given by and the findings arrived at by the special court while sentencing this set of accused to life imprisonment are just and appropriate," it said.

The high court also upheld the fines imposed on the convicts, observing that the magnitude of the offence, the damage to public property and the large-scale loss of life and injuries justified the penalties.

The court directed the Gujarat government to pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those killed and Rs 5 lakh to the grievously injured persons before March 30, 2027.