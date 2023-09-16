Ahead of Shah's rally in Bihar today, Tejashwi says his visit will help INDIA

PATNA: The political temperature in Bihar is on the rise ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally at Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday took a dig at Shah, saying: “He should come to Bihar every month. In fact, he comes every month. If he stays here in Bihar for 365 days in a year, it will help the INDIA bloc and hurt the BJP.”

It will be the fifth visit of Shah to Bihar after the Mahagathbandhan government was formed in the state last year under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav.

Jhanjharpur falls under the Mithilanchal region having six Lok Sabha seats, which the BJP is eyeing.

Amit Shah had visited Patna, Purnea, Nawada, and Valmikinagar in the last 10 months where he held political rallies.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year, BJP's top leadership is focusing on Bihar with an aim to capture a maximum number of seats. Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha, and the BJP currently has 17 MPs from the state.

However, the opposition leaders are claiming that the visit of Shah will not have any effect.