Agra airport receives threat mail; security tightened

AGRA: Security at Agra airport has been beefed up after it received a threat mail, police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Sonam Kumar said the airport security filed a complaint regarding the threatening email on Sunday, following which a case was registered at Shahganj police station.

The complaint did not specify the details about the threat, police said.

"Similar emails have been received at other locations as well, and we are in contact with officials there. A thorough investigation is underway. The airport premises has been checked, and nothing suspicious found," the DCP said.

The FIR has been registered under BNS Section 351(4) (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and Section 66F of the IT Act.

Police are working to trace the source of the email and assess its credibility, officials said.