After schools and malls, now airports in the country receive hoax bomb threat

CHENNAI: Airport Authority of India were on their toes on Friday after an email was sent to the Kolkata Airport.

Officials at Kolkata Airport received an email on Friday alleging that bombs had been placed at multiple locations on the premises, prompting a thorough search of the facility.

However, authorities later confirmed that the email, which threatened explosions at 12:55 pm, was a hoax.

According to sources, there were threats given to four major airports in the country.

To avoid any such calamities, extra security measures were been arranged at all airports across the country following a mysterious phone call in Hindi this afternoon.

It is reported that the Department of Aviation Security ordered to increase security arrangements at all airports across India and monitor passengers and check parcels loaded before flights.

Chennai Airport

Officials at Chennai airport, increased the usual three-layer security arrangements to a five-layer security system and thoroughly checked passengers and belonging parcels, causing commotion at the airport.

It is to be noted that in these security checks, nothing has been detected.

However, it is said that all these checks will continue until further orders are received.

Due to additional checking for passengers, domestic flight passengers have been advised to arrive at Chennai airport 1.5 hours prior to the flight departure time, and international flight passengers to arrive 3 hours before departure.

Jaipur Airport

After a thorough checking, it was found that the threat was a hoax, police said.

DCP Jaipur (East) Kavendra Singh Sagar said the email sent to the Jaipur airport stated that a bomb had been planted at its entrance gate.

The airport authorities immediately informed police. The airport was thoroughly checked by bomb disposal squad, dog squad and anti-sabotage squad.

However, nothing suspicious was found during the checking, he said.

Efforts are being made to identify the sender of the email, Sagar said.