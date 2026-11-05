After SC rap, Mumbai civic body clears encroachments from plot reserved for civic bus station

Later in the day, the civic body claimed the SC has withdrawn its directions freezing the November salary of BMC commissioner Ashwini Bhide and her personal staff, as well as the show-cause notice issued to her, after it submitted that steps had been taken to comply with its earlier orders.

The BMC has cleared the encroachments on the piece of land located on Swami Vivekanand Road in Borivali East, a western suburb, the corporation said in a statement.

It said that the drive was carried out on the 3,400-square-metre plot reserved for a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus station under Town Planning Scheme-II.

The BMC’s R-Central ward carried out the operation with the help of 70 workers and employees, while police personnel were also mobilised to maintain security, it said.

On Tuesday, an apex court bench issued a contempt notice to Municipal Commissioner Bhide for failing to remove encroachments from the land and ordered a freeze on her November salary and other civic officials concerned.