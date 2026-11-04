After Rahul's open debate dare, Kharge says it's time Modi faces questions on 'vote chori'

In a post on X, Kharge also said that Modi has no answers on the “vote chori” issue and thus should accept Gandhi's open challenge for a debate on various subjects, including “foreign connections”.

“PM Modi is parroting his flop line of ‘Dimaagi Naxal’! He has NO answer on Vote Chori and the Open Challenge by Rahul Gandhi to discuss how he mortgaged Indian interests to Foreign powers!,” Kharge said.

“(Amit) Shah is telling us 3 Crore Voters are 'ghuspaithiyas'. What was he doing as Home Minister for years, letting ‘illegal’ people enter India? He should be sacked for his incompetence,” he added.

Kharge also said the Election Commission has taken five U-turns on SIR, including a complete change of Form 6, which was termed “Illegal by fellow election commissioners”, and asked why this was done.

“The last session of Parliament has not been prorogued for 83 days and counting. And now, when the next session is on the anvil, they want a special session.