After Jagan's refusal, YS Sharmila moves daughter's wedding out of Yelahanka property

Reddy had recently cited security reasons to refuse to let out the Yelahanka Palace for the wedding ceremony of his niece Anjili Reddy in Bengaluru.

"Considering the developments surrounding the wedding venue, it is incumbent upon us to conduct the wedding in a non-controversial manner without any quarrels. Hence, we have decided to organise Anjili Reddy and Somala Raghuram Reddy's wedding away from Yelahanka home," Sharmila said in a post on X.

However, she claimed that the Yelahanka property belongs 100 percent to her as per the apportionment of family assets.