Begin typing your search...

After Delhi, now Lucknow school gets bomb threat

Extensive searches were conducted on the school premises after the children were sent home.

ByIANSIANS|1 May 2024 12:01 PM GMT
After Delhi, now Lucknow school gets bomb threat
X

Representative image

LUCKNOW: After multiple schools in Delhi, the Amity School in Lucknow’s Vrindavan area also received an email with a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon.

The police were informed immediately and the school evacuated.

Extensive searches were conducted on the school premises after the children were sent home.

ACP Pankaj Singh said that proper checking was done in the school and no suspicious object was found, adding that the cyber team is investigating the email while the ATS and the STF are also probing the matter.

bomb threatEmail threatCybersecurity measuresSchool emergency
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X