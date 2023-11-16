After Deepotsav, Ayodhya prepares for more events

AYODHYA: TheUttar Pradesh government, after the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, is gearing up to welcome lakhs of devotees arriving from all corners of the country for the upcoming Kartik Snan Mela, 14 Kosi Parikrama and Panchkosi Parikrama.

Preparations have been initiated on a grand scale to provide better health services to the devotees.

Chief Medical Officer Sanjay Jain has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Medical Officer; Dr Ram Mani Shukla is the in-charge of the fair and has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing health services and cleanliness programmes during the fair, a state government spokesman said.

The health department has reserved beds in three major hospitals in the district, with 20 beds each in the medical college and district hospital and 10 beds in Shri Ram Hospital, to provide health services to the devotees coming to the Kartik Mela.

Additionally, temporary medical camps will be set up at 15 locations. To deal with any accident, ambulances will be present at 10 locations in the fair area at all times.

These ambulances will be stationed at Pakka Ghat, Bandha Tiraha, Control Room, Saket Petrol Pump, Nageshwar Nath, Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhavan, Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, and Booth Number 4.

In the municipal corporation area, regular fogging will be conducted every day from six to eight in the morning.

In addition to this, anti-larva spraying will be carried out daily.

This arrangement will continue from two days before the commencement of the Parikrama, Kartik Purnima Mela until two days after its conclusion.

Sanjay Jain informed that 54 medical officers, one female medical officer, 54 pharmacists, 54 fourth-grade employees, four supervisors, and about 250 sanitation workers have been appointed for the 14 Kosi and Panch Kosi Parikrama of Ayodhya.